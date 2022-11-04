Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for November 4: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 04, 2022, 09:50 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is accessible in India through Android smartphones (Photo credit: Garena)

Playing a battle royale game with friends is fun but using the same tools may make the gameplay monotonous. Hence, the creators of Free Fire MAX provide redeemable codes on a regular basis, allowing players to access a variety of in-game collectibles for free. The rewards redemption program keeps the individuals hooked. The bonuses help them compete with their opponents and improve leaderboard rankings.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since its release in September 2021, Garena's battle royale game has garnered a lot of attention from India's Android ecosystem.

The factors contributing to its popularity are captivating gameplay and enhanced visuals.

Additionally, the redeemable codes are helpful for those unwilling to spend real money to get in-game items such as protective armor, diamonds, skins, weapons, pets, loot crates, royale vouchers, and more.

Rules Redeemable codes are valid for a fixed duration

Players need to follow some basic rules to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. An individual can claim multiple codes, but every code can be redeemed by them only once. The 12-digit codes are accessible only via the rewards redemption page. Also, only the gamers using the Indian servers can access them. The alphanumeric codes should be redeemed within 12-18 hours of release.

Codes Here are the codes for November 4

Below is a list of the Free Fire MAX codes that are valid on Friday, i.e. November 4. Use them to get free supplies. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, B3G7-A2TW-DR7X FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, SARG-886A-V5GR, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

The Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed by heading to the game's redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Enter your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials to log into your account. After that, add a redeemable code in the text box and click "Confirm." Then, press "Ok." You can pick your reward from the game's mail section after successful redemption.