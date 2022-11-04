Technology

Google to discontinue Street View app due to redundancy

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 04, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Google Street View app will be discontinued next year (Photo credit: Google)

Google's Street View has long let us have a detailed 360-degree look at almost any street on the planet. The company provides this feature on Google Maps and a standalone namesake app. The tech giant has now decided to discontinue the app. The app will be shut down in March 2023. It will be soon pulled from Play Store and App Store.

Context Why does this story matter?

Google's decision to discontinue its Street View app may look to some as the company pulling away from Maps.

However, that's far from the truth. It has been focusing a lot recently on making Maps more immersive than before.

The decision to discontinue Street View app is in line with Google's recent streamlining activities, including the end of Hangouts.

Discontinuation The app will be removed from app stores soon

Google's decision to shut down Street View was first spotted by 9to5Google in the app's latest version 2.0.0.484371618. The update included shutdown notices. Later, the company's spokesperson confirmed that the app is indeed being discontinued. Google will withdraw its support to the app on March 21, 2023. It will be removed from app stores in the "coming weeks."

Reasons Why is Google discontinuing Street View?

The Street View app mainly offers two features: browsing deeply through streets and contributing 360-degree imagery. You can do the former using the more popular Google Maps, while the latter can be done using the Street View Studio web app. This renders the Street View app somewhat redundant. However, 'Photopath,' a unique Street View feature, will also see its end along with the app.

Notice 'The app is going away and support will end'

The notice on the Street view app reads, "Street View App is going away. The app is going away and support will end March 21, 2023. To publish your own 360 video, switch to Street View Studio. To view Street View and add Photo Spheres, use Google Maps." About Photo Paths, it reads, "the feature is available until March 21, 2023."