Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's September 23 codes: How to redeem?

Garena Free Fire MAX's September 23 codes: How to redeem?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 23, 2022, 03:25 pm 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer battle royale game. What makes it all the more engrossing is the in-game supplies which are renewed every single day! The creators generate codes regularly to provide access to a variety of exclusive in-game items. These bonus gaming items boost players' performance on the battlefield and propel them to greater heights on the scoreboard.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is a graphically enhanced version of Free Fire.

Its immense popularity among gamers can be attributed to the creative implementation of enhanced graphics to boost the gaming experience.

In addition, the redeem codes permit free access to exclusive in-game items. These items include royale vouchers, costumes, and weapons that come in handy while playing the game.

Details The codes expire after 12-18 hours

According to the rules, each player can redeem multiple codes, but each code is valid for a single time use only. The codes can be redeemed via Indian servers. The alphanumeric codes automatically expire after 12-18 hours. An extensive range of in-game items encompassing diamonds, loot crates, skin, protective gear, pets and other royale vouchers can be accessed via these codes.

Codes Here are the codes for September 23

Here are the codes for today, i.e. September 23: FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK, 22NS-M7UG-SZM7. TFF9-VNU6-UD9J, FFPL-UED9-3XRT, TJ57-OSSD-N5AP, MM5O-DFFD-CEEW. FFIC-DCTS-L5FT, PACJ-JTUA-29UU, FFBC-LQ6S-7W25, RHUV-SWWV-N9G4. FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP, 5R8S-AGS5-MCK5, 2K5A-WHD3-FKWB, XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ. AMCT-7DU2-K2U2, LQ6Q-2A95-G29F, 26JT-3G6R-QVAV, A46N-U6UF-Q2JP. 6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8, FAG4-LHKD-92GZ, HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H, Z2FB-HASU-3VXS. 4UBY-XPTW-ERES, FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9, BKSK-ECCM-JZEB, L8LN-F5WK-2YPN. QA97-CXS2-J0F0, W73D-61AW-NGL2, UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U, NLCB-6S92-K2DE. TPNA-MS84-ZE8E.

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

Click on the game's redemption website- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter any of the redeem codes in the text box and click "Confirm." You will be notified of a successful or failed redemption. The rewards will be delivered to the in-game mailbox within 24 hours of a successful redemption.