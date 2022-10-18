Technology

After Google, WhatsApp mocks Apple's iMessage with new advertisement

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 18, 2022, 05:09 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp's new ad campaign makes critical remarks about iMessage

Meta is marketing WhatsApp as a competitor to Apple's iMessage, and it's doing so by emphasizing on privacy. In a post shared on Facebook and Instagram, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has taken a dig at iMessage's privacy features. The post lists a bunch of privacy features that WhatsApp has but iMessage lacks, claiming that the former is more secure and private.

Context Why does this story matter?

Earlier this year, WhatsApp hit a rough patch when it was widely accused of snooping on private messages. Since then, the Meta-owned social media platform has been vigorously advertising its 'end-to-end encryption' feature.

It has now gone ahead and mocked Apple's iMessage service for lacking some safety features.

Recently, Google had mocked Apple via its #GetTheMessage campaign for not adopting RCS Texting to iMessages.

Instagram Post Take a look at the official advertisement

Instagram post A post shared by zuck on October 18, 2022

Reason WhatsApp aims to garner more users in the US

This campaign is more than a regular marketing plan. WhatsApp is going all out as it strives to expand its customer base in the US, and for that it would have to beat the incredibly popular iMessage. A Meta spokesperson has confirmed to The Verge that the advertisement "will appear on broadcast TV, digital video, outdoor, and social across the United States."

Loophole iMessage does not have end-to-end encryption backups

Apple ensures that iMessage and FaceTime calls are end-to-end encrypted. However, the company does not offer the same security for iMessages that are backed up on iCloud. This makes it vulnerable to attack. On the other hand, WhatsApp provides end-to-end encryption for real-time messages and backups making it 'far more secure and private than iMessage.' WhatsApp also offers disappearing chat feature.

Public view Check out the response to the campaign

Even if WhatsApp has tried to cover up the situation regarding the former privacy concerns, users don't appear to have forgotten anything. One user commented, "Sorry to say this but your competitors are Signal and Telegram, not iMessage". A widely liked comment read, "I'm happy as long as all of my data is shared with your advertisers."