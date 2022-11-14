Technology

WhatsApp for Android beta update adds support for 'companion' devices

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 14, 2022, 04:10 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp rival Telegram already offers multi-device access (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp is currently testing a feature that allows Android beta users to link up to four devices. The Meta-owned platform has been experimenting with this multi-device facility for quite some time now. Recently, the app allowed beta users to link their existing WhatsApp account to an Android tablet. This has now been extended to Android smartphones via the 'Companion Mode' feature.

Why does this story matter?

The wait has come to an end, at least for Android users. The Meta-owned company has increased the device limit for its most popular messaging platform.

This new feature might bring it to par with its fast-growing competitor Telegram which already allows access from more than one device. Evidently, the latest feature will contribute to enhancing the user experience.

Users should have backup for their chats

The 'Companion Mode' feature is currently available only to Android beta users of WhatsApp. The most important thing is that the eligible users should have created a backup for their chats on their primary smartphone to access the conversations. The next step is simple. They will have to follow the customary procedure of installing WhatsApp from the Google Play Store on their secondary device.

Messages remain end-to-end encrypted

As per WABetaInfo, you can link up to four devices, which means you can now access WhatsApp from multiple smartphones. Moreover, your chats and calls are still end-to-end encrypted. Users will receive messages and calls, uniformly, across all linked devices.

How to access the 'Companion Mode' feature?

While setting up WhatsApp on your secondary device, you should see a 'Link a device' option. Once you click on it, a QR code will be generated. On your main smartphone, head to 'Settings,' select 'Linked Devices,' and click on 'Link a device.' Now, scan the code visible on your secondary handset. Finally, your chat history will be synced to the new device.