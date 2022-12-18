Technology

WhatsApp introduces ability to disable call notifications on Windows beta

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 18, 2022, 04:42 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp is also working on adding new features on iOS and Android

WhatsApp is now allowing desktop users to turn off call alerts. According to WABetaInfo, the new feature is rolling out to a small group of beta testers on Windows. Users will have to install the app's latest update available on Microsoft Store. The new feature is anticipated to reach a larger user base within the next few days. Here's how to use it.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp is working hard to enhance the messaging experience of both mobile and desktop users.

The Meta-owned platform recently introduced the ability to Mute group chat notifications, Search for groups, and Contact card sharing for Desktop beta.

The notifications for calls often show up even when the 'Do Not Disturb' mode is enabled. The new feature will allow users to turn-off these notifications manually.

Everything to know about the latest feature on Windows beta

The ability to disable call notifications is available on WhatApp's Windows beta app bearing version 2.2250.4.0. Users are advised to install the latest update from Microsoft Store. In case, you're unable to discover the feature, try restarting the app or re-install latest version.

How to activate the feature?

After installing the latest WhatsApp beta app for Windows, you need to follow the steps mentioned below in order to activate the feature: Open WhatsApp, and head to Settings. Now click on Notifications to check if the new feature is available for you. Under Notifications, if the toggle for disabling notifications appears, turn it on for incoming WhatsApp calls.

The feature is expected to release on stable version soon

The ability to turn-off notifications for WhatsApp calls is rolling out to select beta testers. Over the next few days, more users will start receiving it. Additionally, after making it available to all beta testers, WhatsApp may soon release this feature on the stable version.