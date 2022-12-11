Technology

New WhatsApp features: Searching for groups, reacting to messages

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 11, 2022, 03:05 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp recently introduced contact card sharing for desktop users

WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to search for groups in common with a specific contact on its desktop app. Users simply need to search for the contact's name, and the results will automatically appear. Currently, the feature is available to select beta users. WhatsApp is also working on introducing the ability to react to messages within the announcement group of communities on Android.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp is trying hard to make its native app on desktops more user-friendly by introducing new features.

Select users can get a list of all their recent groups in common with a specific contact by using the latest facility within the search bar.

This may be a minute addition, but it definitely shows WhatsApp's commitment to enhancing the experience for users on desktops.

Finding common groups is now easier

You might forget the names of the groups common with a particular contact on WhatsApp. However, by typing the contact's name into the desktop app's search bar, you will get a list of all the common groups. The lists of common groups were already accessible within the chat settings. However, the same can now be accessed by using the search bar.

Contact numbers in announcement groups will be masked

WhatsApp is also working on bringing the ability to react to messages within the announcement groups for communities on Android. Currently, the participants' list in an announcement group is private. So, reacting to their messages is impossible since phone numbers will be revealed. Hence, WhatsApp is working on masking contact numbers within these groups, along with introducing a feature to react to their texts.

What about the new features' availability?

Currently, the feature to search for recent groups by entering a contact name on WhatsApp Desktop is available to limited users. A broader rollout is expected in the coming days. Meanwhile, the ability to react to texts within the announcement groups on WhatsApp's Android app will be rolled out to select beta testers in a future update.