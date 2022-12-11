Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 gets cheaper on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 11, 2022, 01:55 pm 2 min read

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 gets 8MB of L3 cache memory (Photo credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop that is designed to function as both a laptop and a tablet. It has a flexible build-up that combines the portability and adaptability of a tablet with the efficiency and power of a PC. If you have been considering buying a 2-in-1 (convertible) device, check out the deal on IdeaPad Flex 5 via Amazon.

Everything to know about the deal

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (82R9008GIN) bears a price tag of Rs. 95,090 on Amazon for its model with AMD Ryzen 5-5500U CPU and 16GB/512GB configuration. However, it is now retailing for Rs. 63,490, meaning a discount of Rs. 31,600. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 18,600 exchange benefits. Additionally, cashback up to Rs. 1,750 on Federal Bank Credit Card transactions is also available.

The device sports a 360-degree convertible design

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 features a convertible design with a 360-degree hinge, stylus support, and a fingerprint reader. It gets narrow bezels, a large trackpad, a 1080p webcam, an integrated microphone, a backlit keyboard, and a privacy shutter. The laptop offers a 14.0-inch WUXGA (1200x1920 pixels) IPS OLED screen with 10-point multi-touch functionality and 400-nits of brightness. It comes in a Storm Gray colorway.

It houses dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 gets an AMD Ryzen 5-5500U processor with Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 Home and houses a 52.5Wh battery with up to nine hours of usage. The laptop comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 and a 3-month Xbox GamePass Ultimate subscription. It packs Dolby Audio-powered dual stereo speakers.

The laptop is equipped with an HDMI 1.4b port

For I/O, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 includes two Type-A ports, a Type-C slot, a microSD card reader, an HDMI 1.4b port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.