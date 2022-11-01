Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for November 1?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 01, 2022, 09:55 am 2 min read

Garena's Free Fire MAX is available in India only on Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

With an aim to enhance battle royale gaming on mobile devices, Garena introduced Free Fire MAX last year in September. The improved visuals and engaging gameplay have helped the game garner a huge fanbase in India. The game developers continue to show their appreciation by publishing redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing players to obtain free in-game bonuses. Read on for today's codes.

Context Why does this story matter?

If you want to survive the gameplay and move up to higher leaderboard rankings, investing resources and obtaining in-game supplies is a must.

However, if you are not willing to make this move, you can use the redeemable codes, which are released on the daily basis.

Individuals benefiting from the codes earn bonuses such as diamonds, loot crates, protective gear, and more.

Rules Codes are limited to Indian servers

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, gamers must follow some basic rules. For instance, one can claim multiple codes in a sitting, but each code can be redeemed by a user only once. Only the people using Indian servers can redeem the codes. Being time-sensitive, the 12-digit codes must be redeemed through the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for November 1

Below is a list of the Free Fire MAX codes that are valid for today, i.e. November 1. Redeem them to get free in-game bonuses. PCNF-5CQB-AJLK, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 X99T-K56X-DJ4X, B3G7-A2TW-DR7X, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, SARG-886A-V5GR, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

The Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed by heading to (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Enter your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials to log into your account. Now, add a redeemable code in the text box and press "Confirm." Then, press "Ok." You can pick your reward from the game's mail section after every successful redemption.