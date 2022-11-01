Google explains why Pixel 7 series supports only 64-bit apps
Google has revealed that the recently introduced Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the first-ever Android devices to support only 64-bit apps. The tech giant has outlined the advantages of abandoning support for 32-bit apps on its Pixel 7 series. According to the company, this modification helps reduce RAM usage and enhances security and performance on the smartphones.
- So far, all Android devices that support 64-bit apps have also supported 32-bit apps. So, making its latest Pixel series only 64-bit compatible, is certainly a significant step by Google.
- The company believes that the Android ecosystem is prepared for it, and this change will in turn improve user experience.
- It anticipates that more and more devices will cease to support 32-bit apps.
A 32-bit setup can manage 4GB of RAM i.e. 232 memory addresses at a time, whereas a 64-bit CPU-configured device can easily handle more than 4GB of RAM, meaning it can access 264 memory addresses at a time. Hence, a 64-bit setup can fetch, move, and process larger chunks of data in a shorter amount of time than a 32-bit setup, offering better performance.
When 32-bit support is dropped, Google claims that the 64-bit configuration offers up to 25% improved performance on the new CPU (i.e. Tensor G2), Furthermore, it frees up 150MB of RAM, which is otherwise used anyway (whether 32-bit apps are running or not).
Google is urging developers to initiate tests for apps and updates for 64-bit-only devices. Compatibility issues with the new configuration can be tested using the available tools. The apps can access instructions and resources more quickly if they are only 64-bit compatible. For instance, a device with 64-bit-only app support reduces CTS testing time by half, enabling smartphone OEMs to release updates more quickly.
The 64-bit-only configuration will become more common on smartphones in the coming days. But 32-bit-only devices will still be crucial for Android Go, Android TV, and Android Wear, according to Google. Additionally, Play Store will continue to offer 32-bit apps to 32-bit-only devices.
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro feature a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, they sport a dual-tone design and a full-width metal camera visor. The Pixel 7 flaunts a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 7 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 10-120Hz variable refresh rate.
The Pixel 7 flaunts dual rear cameras, including a 50MP (f/1.85) primary camera and a 12MP (f/2.2) 114-degree ultra-wide sensor. The 7 Pro's triple rear lenses include a 50MP (f/1.85, OIS) main lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) 126-degree ultra-wide shooter, and a 48MP (f/3.5, OIS) telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the devices get a 10.8MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are powered by an in-house Tensor G2 chipset. They boot the Android 13 OS. The standard model comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, whereas the Pro model is offered in 12GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB variants. The 7 and 7 Pro house 4,355mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, with 30W fast-charging. They also support wireless and reverse wireless charging.