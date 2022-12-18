Technology

OPPO Find N2 v/s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Specifications compared

Dec 18, 2022

The Find N2 and Galaxy Z Fold4 get Gorilla Glass Victus and Victus+ protection, respectively

OPPO has unveiled its latest foldable smartphone called the Find N2, which is all set to take on Samsung's flagship model, the Galaxy Z Fold4. Both phones pack a plethora of new-age features, including 120Hz primary and secondary displays, a 50MP triple rear camera arrangement, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and the latest connectivity standards. But which one stands out? Let's find out.

The devices provide stylus support

The Find N2 is built on Seiko pseudo-vertical hinge, and has a 7.4mm thin body. It gets an aluminum frame. The Galaxy Z Fold4 has a redesigned hinge and a thinner (6.3mm) body. It offers IPX4 water protection and an 'Armor aluminum' frame, which is said to deliver better drop resistance. The devices support a stylus pen and can fold at multiple angles.

The handsets offer 120Hz refresh rate displays

The Find N2 has a 7.1-inch WUXGA (1792x1920 pixels) E6 LPTO AMOLED main screen and a 5.54-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2120 pixels) E6 AMOLED cover screen, with 1,550-nits and 1,350-nits peak brightness, respectively. The Fold4 sports a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (1812x2176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen with 1,200-nits maximum brightness, and a 6.2-inch HD+ (904x2316 pixels) cover screen. Both handsets offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 gets a 4MP under-display camera

The Find N2 packs a 50MP (f/1.8) primary, 48MP (f/2.4) 115-degree ultra-wide, and a 32MP (f/2.0) telephoto camera with 2x zoom. The Fold4 includes a 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide, and a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor with 3x zoom. The N2 and Fold4 flaunt 10MP and 32MP cover cameras, respectively. The Fold4 also gets a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display snapper on the inside.

The Find N2 provides up to 16GB of RAM

The Find N2 and Fold4 house Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Find N2 comes in 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB models, whereas Fold4 can be picked in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB configurations. OPPO's foldable packs a 4,520mAh battery with 67W fast-charging, while Fold4 gets a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

How much do these foldable phones cost?

At the moment, the Find N2 Flip is limited to China. It costs CNY 7,999 (nearly Rs. 94,900) and CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,06,800) for its 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB variants, respectively. It will be available from December 23 onward. In India, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is selling at Rs. 1,54,999, Rs. 1,64,999, and Rs. 1,84,999 for its 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB configurations, respectively.

Find N2 v/s Galaxy Z Fold4: Which is better?

OPPO's Find N2 is the clear winner. It stands out for its brighter displays, a larger secondary screen with higher resolution, a Hasselblad-tuned camera setup, higher RAM, and a larger battery pack with faster charging. Also, it is less expensive than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4. But Find N2 is currently limited to China, which is why some may gravitate toward the Fold4.