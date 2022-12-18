Technology

Lava X3 launched at Rs. 7,000: The pros and cons

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 18, 2022, 12:19 pm 2 min read

The Lava X3 is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack

Lava has introduced its latest entry-level handset in the X-series, called the Lava X3. It bears run-of-the-mill features including a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel, dual rear cameras, Android 12 Go Edition, up to 512GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. The handset is priced at Rs. 6,999, and will be up for pre-order from December 20 onward. But should you consider it?

Let's look at the device's specifications first

The Lava X3 comes with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a monotone finish with a fingerprint sensor and a rectangular camera bump. The phone is offered in Arctic Blue, Charcoal Black, and Luster Blue colorways. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen. Dimensions-wise, it is 9.2mm thick and weighs 210g.

It is equipped with an 8MP primary camera

The Lava X3 flaunts dual rear cameras, which consist of an 8MP main snapper and a VGA secondary camera, paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it features a 5MP front-facing camera.

The handset has 32GB of internal storage

The Lava X3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It also gets 512GB of expandable storage. The handset boots Android 12 (Go Edition), and houses a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging. On the connectivity end, it includes 4G, dual-SIMs (hybrid slot), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

The phone is priced at Rs. 6,999

The Lava X3 will be available for pre-booking in India starting December 20 via Amazon. It bears a price tag of Rs. 6,999 for the sole 3GB/32GB configuration. Individuals pre-booking the device will get Probuds N11 neckband worth Rs. 2,999 for free.

Should you buy the Lava X3?

The Lava X3 is aimed at first-time buyers. It is a great pick if you are looking for a budget smartphone with an HD+ screen, multiple cameras, expandable storage capability, and a decent battery backup, all under sub-Rs. 7,000 tag. You also get a free audio neckband, which makes the deal all the more attractive.