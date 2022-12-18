Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for December 18: How to redeem

Dec 18, 2022

Your chances of winning a battle-royale game and moving up the leaderboard depend on your game strategies. When engaging an adversary in combat on the field, having extra supplies on hand is very beneficial. Therefore, Free Fire MAX offers a variety of in-game items that players can purchase with real money or grab for free using redeemable codes. Here's how to get today's bonuses.

Free Fire MAX has been able to amass a sizable fanbase in India, thanks to its high-resolution graphics and rewards redemption program.

The game developers are aware that not every player can spend money on in-game items.

Hence, they frequently give out redeemable codes, allowing individuals free access to costume bundles, loot crates, diamonds, skins, pets, and more.

A gamer can redeem each code just once

If you are planning to redeem Free Fire MAX codes, you must abide by a few basic guidelines. For instance, multiple codes can be redeemed in one sitting, but each can only be used once per gamer. Only individuals using Indian servers can access the codes. The 12-digit codes should be redeemed via the game's redemption page within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Here are the codes for December 18

The Free Fire MAX codes for today are listed below. Redeem them to acquire free supplies. W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF10-617K-GUF9, FF11-DAKX-4WHV FF11-64XN-JZ2V, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF11-NJN5-YS3E Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, FF11-WFNP-P956, SARG-886A-V5GR, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, FF11-HHGC-GK3B

How to redeem the codes?

You can redeem the Free Fire MAX codes by heading to (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log into your account by entering your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Now, add a redeemable code into the text field and hit "Confirm" followed by "Ok." For each successful redemption, you will be offered a reward that can be picked from the in-game mailbox.