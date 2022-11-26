Technology

New WhatsApp feature: Desktop users can now share contact cards

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 26, 2022, 03:33 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp is rolling out a new contact card sharing feature for its beta application on Windows, according to WABetaInfo. This feature allows select beta testers to share contact cards within the same chat. They can use this add-on by getting the updated WhatsApp beta app available on the Microsoft Store. The feature will be rolled out to more users in the coming days.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp is trying to make its beta native app on Windows more user-friendly by introducing new features.

The Meta-owned app recently introduced the "Calls" tab for tracking call history and the ability to conduct polls within the chat. Now, it has brought contact card sharing.

These may be minor add-ons, but they clearly denote WhatsApp's commitment to improving the experience for desktop app users.

How to use this new feature?

The contact card sharing feature now allows some WhatsApp beta testers to share contact cards on the native beta app on Windows. The feature is available in the same chat window where the options to create polls and share files are located. Tap on the "pin" icon adjacent to the emoji button, select the option "Contact," and search for the card to be shared.

The feature is available to select beta testers

The contact card sharing feature is now rolling out to select beta testers. Users are advised to check whether their devices are compatible first. The WhatsApp beta for Windows with version 2.2247.2.0 is a compatible update. If you have installed the updated app, but the feature is still not visible on your screen, then you should wait for the next few updates.

Other new features are on the way

WhatsApp is also working on several other upcoming features. It will soon allow users to post 30-second voice statuses. The feature will be available for testing on the iOS beta. The platform is also working on the official WhatsApp account for desktop users (similar to the one on Android and iOS). It will announce new features and provide tips via a dedicated chat.