WhatsApp will soon allow you to make calls from desktop

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 23, 2022, 03:05 pm 2 min read

The new feature is currently under testing

WhatsApp is working on extending support for audio and video calls from desktops as well. According to the reliable tracker WABetaInfo, the new feature will also allow you to track your call history from the desktop app. The feature is being tested on the Windows beta version and is expected to be rolled out in the stable channel in some months.

Why does this story matter?



You might not have to switch from your laptop or PC to a smartphone to make WhatsApp calls in the future.

The Meta-owned app is testing the call feature on the desktop client, catering to the long-standing request of users.

In the last few weeks, WhatsApp has also gained new features such as Communities and Polls.

Here's what we know about the latest calling feature

The new feature permits you to make audio and video calls on WhatsApp from your desktop, and the only requirement is that the desktop/laptop should have microphones and web camera support. The 'calls tab' option which tracks your call history is sandwiched between the chats and status icons, present in the sidebar on the WhatsApp desktop version.

When will this feature be rolled out?

The feature is currently under testing on the beta version of the Windows app. We can expect this option to be rolled out on the stable channel in the near future.

WhatsApp is also working on a screen lock feature

In order to improve security, WhatsApp is building a new screen lock feature for its desktop client. Also a few days ago, the Meta-owned company disabled 'View Once' messages on all desktops. There were a few changes brought to the drawing editor as well. Two blur effects were released to censor images. However, this feature is currently limited to the desktop version.