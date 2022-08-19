Technology

WhatsApp's upcoming 'login approval' feature will keep hackers at bay

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 19, 2022, 03:47 pm 3 min read

Login approval will stop others from opening your WhatsApp account in a different phone

Earlier this month we got to know that WhatsApp is working on a new security feature called 'login approval.' Now, with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.18.17 update, the messaging platform has made further inroads into the feature's development. The feature will give users an in-app alert every time they or someone else tries to login to their WhatsApp account from a different phone.

Context Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp has been putting a lot of emphasis on improving its security features. Currently under development, 'login approval' will add another layer of security in cases of account stealing.

The security upgradation of WhatsApp can be looked at as a direct challenge to its rivals such as Signal and Telegram, which have also added several features in the past few weeks.

Feature WhatsApp will ask you to confirm when you move phones

If you try to open your WhatsApp account on another phone, the 'login approval' feature will ask you to confirm the move. This will help in cases where someone else tries to access your account from another phone if you had accidentally shared the 6-digit code with them. WhatsApp first showed us a glimpse of the feature in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.17.21.

Technology How does the feature work?

When you try opening your WhatsApp account on another phone, a new 'Confirm moving phones' window will pop up. WhatsApp will send a notice to the phone where you have an active account. To complete logging into your account from a new phone, you will need to confirm it from the phone in which your WhatsApp account is active.

Workaround What happens when you don't have the phone with you?

We don't have many details about what happens when you don't have the phone where the account is active with you. In the screenshot shared by WaBetaInfo, we can see a 'Didn't receive the notice?' option. There is also an option at the bottom of the window to 'Confirm with another code' under 'Don't have your other phone?'

The notice What does the notice sent by WhatsApp looks like?

We mentioned earlier that when you try to open your WhatsApp account from another phone, it will send a notice to the previous phone. This notice will ask whether you want to 'Allow' or 'Do not allow' the movement. It will also tell you the time of the login attempt and probably the model of the new device.

Information The feature is still under development

WhatsApp is still working on 'login approval.' Therefore, it is not ready to be released to beta testers. We assume that the feature will go through further development before testers get a chance to have a close look.