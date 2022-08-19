Technology

OnePlus Nord wired earphones to launch in September: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 19, 2022, 03:34 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus Nord wired earphones house 9.2mm dynamic drivers (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus will bring its latest Nord-branded wired earphones to India next month, as per tipster Mukul Sharma. According to Sharma, the audio equipment has been imported to India and we can expect it to launch soon. The earphones will be available only in Black color. The pricing of these earphones is expected to be close to Rs. 1,500.

Context Why does this story matter?

Following the launch in the UK and Europe, OnePlus's wired earphones are all set to make their India debut.

They bear a design reminiscent of the Bullets Wireless Z and include an in-line microphone along with some familiar features.

Given that TWS earphones are currently the most popular option among users, these wired earphones are unlikely to find lot of buyers.

Design The earphones have an IPX4-rated body

The OnePlus Nord wired earphones have a simple and sturdy look which is largely identical to Bullets Wireless Z neckband. Their IPX4 water-resistant rating prevents them from light rain and splashes. The earphones have a control panel that houses the in-line microphone along with physical controls for power, volume up, and volume down.

Internals They house 9.2mm dynamic drivers

The OnePlus Nord wired earphones feature 9.2mm dynamic drivers along with a 0.42cc sound cavity. According to the brand, these audio wearables deliver the best performance when used with OnePlus smartphones. However, they are compatible with every 3.5mm audio connector. The magnet on their backside clips them for portability and convenience. The audio pauses when the earphones are clipped together.

Information OnePlus Nord wired earphones: Pricing and availability

The cost and availability details of the OnePlus Nord wired earphones in India will be revealed at the time of their launch. However, they maybe priced at around Rs. 1,500.