OnePlus 10R's first update brings several performance and camera improvements

Written by Akash Pandey May 10, 2022, 01:29 pm 2 min read

OnePlus 10R can shoot 4K videos at 30fps via rear camera setup (Photo credit OnePlus)

OnePlus has rolled out the first software update for the recently-launched 10R model. According to the changelog, the firmware optimizes power consumption, compatibility of OTG connection, and clarity of portrait photos. It also fixes several issues related to the transfer of files when connected to a desktop, unusual behavior of the screen in Always-On Display mode, and the screen's brightness upon fingerprint unlocking.

OnePlus 10R was introduced in India on April 28 and it went on sale starting May 4.

Now, within a week of its availability, it has got its first-ever software update, which brings in several bug fixes and better optimizations.

As the update is being rolled out in phases, only a fraction of users may get it in the first batch.

The latest Android update for the OnePlus 10R smartphone carries version CPH2411_11.A.03, which means the device will now run the latest OxygenOS 12 A.03. Users can manually check it by navigating to Settings > About Device > Software Update.

Design and display The device has 720Hz touch sampling rate

The OnePlus 10R features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It has a triple rear camera setup and comes in Sierra Black and Forest Green colors. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 720Hz touch sampling rate. It also gets Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display.

Information It gets a 50MP main snapper

The OnePlus 10R flaunts a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC powers the device

The OnePlus 10R is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset now boots Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 A.03. It comes with 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh battery variants that support 150W and 80W fast-charging, respectively. Connectivity options on the device include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.