ISRO's PSLV-C54 rocket heads to space with 9 satellites

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 26, 2022, 01:52 pm 2 min read

The rocket was launched at 11:56 am (Photo credit: ISRO)

ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C54 took off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, for its final mission this year. The rocket is heading to outer space with multiple payloads in tow, including the OceanSat-3 and eight other nanosatellites. The mission took off at 11:56 am, and ISRO claims that the satellites will be deployed in a Sun-synchronous orbit.

Why does this story matter?

Until quite recently, ISRO was solely focused on space research. But now, it has turned to monetizing its spacefaring ambitions as well.

Ferrying payloads for other countries and private entities will give the agency the monetary backing for conducting advanced research.

To note, ISRO launched 36 OneWeb satellites last month to provide internet access to remote areas across the world.

OceanSat-3 is the rocket's primary payload

OceanSat-3 is a third-generation Earth Observation Satellite (EOS) in the OceanSat series. It's been designed for oceanic studies and will offer data continuity services to its predecessor, the OceanSat-2, in terms of ocean colors and wind vector measurements. A sub-15kg hyperspectral microsatellite, called Anand, for a Bengaluru-based start-up is also being launched. It will be able to see Earth in over 150 wavelengths.

There is a diplomatic satellite onboard

Moreover, PSLV-C54 is ferrying a diplomatic nanosatellite jointly developed with Bhutan. It is known as INS-2B. There are also several payloads by private companies onboard. The rocket is taking four satellites for US-based Spaceflight, Inc. and two from Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space. The latter's payloads are known as Thybolt-1 and Thybolt-2. They are amateur radio communication nanosatellites which will aid radio operators worldwide.

How will the satellites be deployed?

The PSLV-C54 will head to an altitude of about 742km and shall deploy the OceanSat-3 in what is being described as Orbit-1. Later, the rocket's orbit will be changed using two Orbit Change Thrusters (OCTs) present in its propulsion bay ring. The launch vehicle will then be lowered to altitudes of roughly 528km and 516km for releasing the rest of the payloads.

A brief look at the launch vehicle

This launch marks the 56th flight of the PSLV rocket from India. The PSLV-C54 is 44.4 meters tall and took off with a lift-off mass of 321 tons (3.21 lakh kg). It was launched from Sriharikota at the end of a prefixed 25.30-hour countdown.