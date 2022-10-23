Technology

ISRO's commercial launch for LVM-3 successful; 36 OneWeb satellites deployed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 23, 2022, 11:03 am 3 min read

The project cost over Rs. 1,000 crore (Photo credit: OneWeb)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has added yet another feather to its cap. The agency successfully placed 36 OneWeb satellites (for global internet services) in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in the early hours of Sunday. The satellites were launched onboard the organization's heaviest rocket—the Launch Vehicle Mark-III—which took off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Let's have a look at the feat.

Context Why does this story matter?

The ISRO's latest mission is one of many firsts.

As per the agency, the LVM3 was the country's first rocket to bear a six-ton payload. This also marked the first commercial launch for the LVM3, NewSpace India Limited's (NSIL) first OneWeb mission, and the first multi-satellite mission of LVM3 to LEO.

The space organization is now fully capable of monetizing its space-faring ambitions.

Timeline The rocket bore nearly 6 tons of payload

The LVM3 took off from the second launch pad in Sriharikota at 12:07 am on Sunday, and the launch procedure took 1.5 hours. Within 20 minutes of lift-off, 36 OneWeb satellites were placed into a circular LEO at an altitude of 601km. The LVM3 has a payload capacity of 10,000kg but took off with a 5,796kg payload, the heaviest for the rocket to date.

Mechanism How do the OneWeb satellites work?

The OneWeb payloads are part of a constellation of 588 satellites that operate in LEO to provide internet access to remote areas. The satellites are positioned in 12 orbital planes (1,200km above Earth), with each one housing 49 satellites. Every satellite completes a trip around the planet every 109 minutes. Also, as Earth rotates underneath them, the satellites fly over new locations, noted ISRO.

Business The project cost over Rs. 1,000 crore

The satellite deployment mission was part of a commercial arrangement between ISRO, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), and UK-based OneWeb Ltd. OneWeb needed six launches which were delayed because of the Russia-Ukraine war. However, India then lent a helping hand. The company forked out over Rs. 1,000 crore for the launch, and another payload-carrying mission is likely in January next year.

Official words The agency thanked PM Modi for his support

ISRO Chairman Dr. S Somanath claimed that the project was successful because PM Narendra Modi wanted the LVM3 to have commercial applications. "It's a historic mission... It has been possible because of PM Modi's support as he wanted LVM3 to come into the commercial market, with NSIL in the forefront, to operationalize our launch vehicles for exploring and expanding the commercial domain," he added.