Technology

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition available with attractive offers

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition available with attractive offers

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 22, 2022, 06:32 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition features a Hyperboost Gaming Engine

OnePlus introduced the 10R Prime Blue Edition smartphone in India on September 22. The device offers a similar set of configurations as the 10R's other color variants but comes in a single 8GB/128GB configuration with a price tag of Rs. 32,999. However, The Prime Blue Edition is currently available with several attractive bank and exchange offers on Amazon India. Check out the deal here!

Details Everything to know about the offers

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is currently available at Rs. 32,999 (MRP: Rs. 38,999) for its 8GB/128GB (80W) model. Additionally, on Amazon, buyers can avail up to Rs. 2,000 instant discount through select debit/credit cards and get Rs. 500 cashback, too. Collectively, these offers make the device up to Rs. 8,500 cheaper. Up to Rs. 28,000 exchange discount is also applicable on eligible smartphones.

Design and display The handset packs a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it gets three cut-outs for cameras. The device boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED panel with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, a 360Hz touch response rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is 8.2mm thick and weighs 186g.

Information It features a 50MP primary camera with OIS

In the rear camera department, the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is headlined by a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main lens, which is accompanied by an 8MP (f/2.2) 119.7-degree ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals The device supports 80W fast-charging

The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, which comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is shipped with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device features 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.