#DealOfTheDay: Dell Inspiron 3511 laptop gets attractive discounts on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 26, 2022, 12:37 pm 2 min read

Dell's Inspiron line-up includes a range of consumer laptops for day-to-day usage by college students and working professionals. One such device in the series is the Dell Inspiron 3511, which delivers the power and performance required in various use cases. If you want to purchase a portable, user-friendly laptop without breaking your bank, check out the deal on it via Amazon.

Everything to know about the deal

On Amazon, the Dell Inspiron 3511 (D560842WIN9B) laptop with Intel i3-1115G4 CPU is priced at Rs. 58,229 for its 8GB/512GB configuration. However, the device is currently available at Rs. 40,990 on the platform, meaning a discount of Rs. 17,239. Additionally, the buyers can avail of up to Rs. 11,600 off in exchange for eligible devices. No-cost EMI options via credit cards are also available.

The Dell Inspiron 3511 bears a conventional design, with narrow bezels, a backlit chiclet keyboard, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam. It comes in a ‎Black colorway. The device sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz standard refresh rate. It is equipped with stereo speakers. Dimensions-wise, it measures 23.5x35.8x19mm and tips the scales at 1.73kg.

The Dell Inspiron 3511 laptop is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, paired with UHD graphics, 8GB of GDDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11 and comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office 2021 package. Under the hood, the laptop houses a 41Wh battery that offers up to six hours of usage per charge.

For I/O, the Dell Inspiron 3511 laptop includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB 2.0 port, an HDMI 1.4 socket, a micro-SD card reader, an M.2 2230/2280 slot, and a 3.5mm universal audio jack. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.