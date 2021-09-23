Microsoft Surface Go 3 debuts with faster processors, Windows 11

Microsoft Surface Go 3 announced at around Rs. 29,500

Expanding its portfolio of 2-in-1 devices, Microsoft has announced the new Surface Go 3 laptop-cum-tablet at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 29,500). It retains the design and features of the Surface Go 2 model but is claimed to be 60% faster thanks to updated Intel processors. The device has a 10.5-inch screen, Microsoft Pen support, and offers up to 11 hours of battery life.

Design and display

It tips the scales at 544 grams

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 features a conventional rectangular screen with proportionate bezels, a magnesium body, a built-in kickstand, and an optional detachable keyboard as well as type cover. It sports a 10.5-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1280 pixels) "PixelSense" display with an aspect ratio of 3:2 and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device supports a stylus, measures 245x175x8.3mm, and weighs 544 grams.

It runs on Windows 11

The Surface Go 3 draws power from an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y/10th-generation Intel Core i3-10100Y processor, paired with Intel UHD 615 graphics, up to 8GB of DDR3 RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Windows 11 Home and packs a 28Wh battery.

Nitty-gritty

There is an 8MP rear camera

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 is equipped with I/O ports, including a Surface Connect port, a Surface Type Cover port, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port. It also offers an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing snapper with Windows Hello face login, dual far-field studio microphones, and 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support.

Microsoft Surface Go 3: Pricing and availability

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 costs $399.99 (roughly Rs. 29,500), $549.99 (around Rs. 40,500), and $629.99 (approximately Rs. 46,400) for the Intel Pentium 4GB/64GB, Intel Pentium 8GB/128GB, and Intel Core i3 8GB/128GB models, respectively. It will go on sale starting October 5.