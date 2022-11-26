Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for November 26: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 26, 2022, 10:20 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is accessible to only Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena released Free Fire MAX with visual upgrades back in September 2021. The game quickly went mainstream, getting a massive response from Android users. It has also crossed the 100 million download mark on the Google Play Store. Now, as a gesture of appreciation, the creators issue 12-digit redeemable codes, allowing players to redeem in-game goodies for free. These bonuses aid players during combat.

Why does this story matter?

Battle royale games are always fun to play with friends, and Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption system makes it even better.

The creators of the game frequently release redeemable codes that grant players free access to a number of in-game items.

Those who don't want to spend money on in-game accessories can use the codes to redeem rewards and expand their inventory.

Codes are redeemable only once per player

Gamers need to follow a few general rules to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. The 12-digit alphanumeric codes can only be redeemed using Indian servers. Although players can claim multiple codes in one sitting, each code is redeemable only once per user. Moreover, the codes are time sensitive, meaning you should redeem them within 12 to 18 hours.

Here are the codes for November 26

The Free Fire MAX codes mentioned below can help gamers get access to resources like costume bundles, skins, diamonds, pets, royale vouchers, and more. ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, SARG-886A-V5GR. FF11-HHGC-GK3B, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, X99T-K56X-DJ4X. FF10-GCGX-RNHY, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF11-DAKX-4WHV, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA. WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-WFNP-P956, FF10-617K-GUF9.

How to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes?

Head to the game's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account by using either of your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Now, add a redeemable code into the text box and press "Confirm." Next, click on "Ok." For each successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from the game's mail section.