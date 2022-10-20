Free Fire MAX codes for October 20: How to redeem?
Garena's Free Fire MAX is the upgraded version of Free Fire, which is currently banned in India. It's a thrilling multiplayer royale game which keeps players engrossed by supplying an extensive range of in-game items to enhance the gaming experience. This is where redeemable codes come into the picture. Users can purchase the in-game rewards for free by using codes instead of real money.
- Vietnamese gaming company, 111 Dots Studio quickly rose to fame after the release of the Free Fire game.
- The engaging animations, graphics, effects, and the free rewards scheme in the Free Fire MAX game has attracted several users over the past year.
- The free codes provide access to collectibles such as protective gear, pets, skin, diamonds, loot crates, and royale vouchers.
There are a few rules to be followed in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Each user can claim multiple codes but each code is valid for a single time use only. The redeemable codes can only be accessed via Indian servers. These 12-digit codes must be claimed through the official rewards redemption website within 12-18 hours.
Here are the Free Fire MAX codes for Thursday, i.e. October 20: MCPW3D28VZD6, FECMCPSGC9XZ, X99TK56XDJ4X, J3ZKO57Z2P2P. WEYVGQC3CT8Q, SARG886AV5GR, 3IBBMSL7AK8G, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ. B3G7A22TWDR7X, FF7MUY4ME6SC, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, BR43FMAPYEZZ. UVX9PYZV54AC, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, FECMCPSUYUY7E. NPYFATT3HGSQ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, FECMCPSEN5MX, ZZZ76NT3PDSH. EYH2W3XK8UPG, V427K98RUCHZ, MCPW2D1U3XA3, FFCMCPSJ9953. XZJZE25WEFJJ, HNC95435FAGJ.
Head to the game's redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter any of the 12-digit alphanumeric redeem codes in the text box and click "Confirm." You will be notified of a successful redemption. The free rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.