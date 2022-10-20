Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for October 20: How to redeem?

Free Fire MAX codes for October 20: How to redeem?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 20, 2022, 10:26 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently available to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is the upgraded version of Free Fire, which is currently banned in India. It's a thrilling multiplayer royale game which keeps players engrossed by supplying an extensive range of in-game items to enhance the gaming experience. This is where redeemable codes come into the picture. Users can purchase the in-game rewards for free by using codes instead of real money.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vietnamese gaming company, 111 Dots Studio quickly rose to fame after the release of the Free Fire game.

The engaging animations, graphics, effects, and the free rewards scheme in the Free Fire MAX game has attracted several users over the past year.

The free codes provide access to collectibles such as protective gear, pets, skin, diamonds, loot crates, and royale vouchers.

Rules The redeem codes will expire after 12-18 hours

There are a few rules to be followed in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Each user can claim multiple codes but each code is valid for a single time use only. The redeemable codes can only be accessed via Indian servers. These 12-digit codes must be claimed through the official rewards redemption website within 12-18 hours.

Codes Check out the codes for October 20

Here are the Free Fire MAX codes for Thursday, i.e. October 20: MCPW3D28VZD6, FECMCPSGC9XZ, X99TK56XDJ4X, J3ZKO57Z2P2P. WEYVGQC3CT8Q, SARG886AV5GR, 3IBBMSL7AK8G, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ. B3G7A22TWDR7X, FF7MUY4ME6SC, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, BR43FMAPYEZZ. UVX9PYZV54AC, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, FECMCPSUYUY7E. NPYFATT3HGSQ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, FECMCPSEN5MX, ZZZ76NT3PDSH. EYH2W3XK8UPG, V427K98RUCHZ, MCPW2D1U3XA3, FFCMCPSJ9953. XZJZE25WEFJJ, HNC95435FAGJ.

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

Head to the game's redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter any of the 12-digit alphanumeric redeem codes in the text box and click "Confirm." You will be notified of a successful redemption. The free rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.