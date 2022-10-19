Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for October 19?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 19, 2022, 10:32 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a fascinating multiplayer battle royale game which keeps players engrossed by providing an extensive range of in-game items. These collectibles can be purchased using real money or using redeemable codes. To make things easier, creators of the game generate redeemable codes on a daily basis to provide free access to the exclusive rewards.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was released as the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire in 2021.

It has been steadily gaining popularity among Indian users owing to the frequent upgrades, free rewards scheme, and engaging gameplay.

The redeem codes unlock access to various in-game items which are useful to players during the game. They include pets, diamonds, skin, loot crates, protective gear, and royale vouchers.

Rules Each code is valid only once

Users must comply by a few rules in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Each player is allowed to claim multiple codes but each code can be used only once. The free codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers. These 12-digit alphanumeric codes must be claimed through the official rewards redemption website within a time span of 12-18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for October 19

Check out the Free Fire MAX codes for Wednesday i.e. October 19: MCPW3D28VZD6, V427K98RUCHZ, MCPW2D1U3XA3, UVX9PYZV54AC. FFDBGOWPNHJX, MCPW2D1U3XA3, 6KWMFJVMOOYG, EYH2W3XK8UPG. FFCMCPSUYUY7E, HENSJ6W74Z48, HHNAT6VKO9R7,2FG94YCW9V4. TDK4JWN6RD6, XFW4Z60882WY, V44ZZ5YY7CBS, XZJZE25WEEN. HNC95435FAGJ, FECMCPSEN5MX, WD2ATK3ZEA55, E2F86ZREMK49. NPYFATT3HGSQ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, 4TPQRDQJHVP4, ZZZ76NT3PDSH. FFCMCPSJ99S3, BR43FMAPYEZZ.

Instructions How to redeem the alphanumeric codes?

Head to the game's redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter any of the 12-digit redeem codes in the text box and tap "Confirm." You will be notified of a successful redemption. The free rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.