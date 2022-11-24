Technology

WhatsApp is now rolling out polls feature to Desktop client

WhatsApp is now rolling out polls feature to Desktop client

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 24, 2022, 03:59 pm 2 min read

Polls can be created within personal and group chats (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp now allows users to create polls from their desktops as well. The feature is being rolled out to all users on the WhatsApp Desktop version. If you haven't been able to access the update, you might have to wait for some time till it is available. Earlier this month, the Meta-owned company had released the in-chat polls feature for Android and iOS apps.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp had released the in-chat polls option for iOS and Android along with three other features, including Communities.

The company has finally decided to extend the support for the polls features to desktops as well.

The popular social media platform is also working to extend video and audio calling support and a new screen lock feature for its desktop client.

Polls can be created from group chats or personal chats

Similar to how polls are created on mobile, they can be created from the desktop as well. Polls can be created within a personal chat or in a group conversation as well. You will have to type a question and you can enter up to 12 corresponding responses. To view the most voted option, head to the poll info section.

How to create polls on WhatsApp from your phone?

Open WhatsApp and head to the chat (personal or group) where you want to create a poll. On iOS devices, you will see a '+' symbol at the bottom of the screen while on Android devices you can see an icon resembling a pin. Type the poll question and enter the possible answers below it. Now click 'send' to create a poll.

Once the poll is created, it will be updated whenever there are new responses. You can check who has viewed the poll results under the "View Votes" section. Since the app is end-to-end encrypted, only people with whom the poll is shared can see it.