Gmail down for millions of users across world: Details here

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Dec 10, 2022, 09:29 pm

Users in many countries have reported disruptions in Gmail services

Gmail suffered a massive outage late on Saturday as the services of tech giant Google's popular email platform have gone down for millions of users across the globe due to a technical glitch, said reports. Users of both mobile and desktop versions in many countries, including India, the US, the UK, Australia, and Japan, among others, seem to be impacted by the outage.

Much of issues seem to be related to receiving emails

As per outage-tracking platform Downdetector, Indian Gmail users started reporting disruptions shortly after 7:00 pm on Saturday, while outage reports peaked at around 8:20 pm. Most of the problems being faced by Indian users seem to be related to receiving emails (84%), server connection (9%), and accessing the website (7%). However, users from other countries reported issues with logging in and sending emails, too.