How Microsoft Loop fuses collaborative editing with Microsoft Office's familiarity

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Published on Nov 04, 2021, 12:39 pm

Microsoft Loop could be the collaborative editing Office suite we have all been waiting for

Microsoft has announced a new Office-style application called Microsoft Loop designed to resemble collaborative document editors such as Notion and Coda. However, some elements from the Office suite have been retained for familiarity and it appears to do the trick. In fact, Office files have been integrated to work with Loop, unlike alternatives. Here's what we know about Loop.

Introduction

Loop takes Microsoft's Fluid Framework one step further

Microsoft Loop is the company's rebranding of Microsoft Fluid Framework comprising independent blocks of collaborative Office content that can be shared, copied, pasted, and worked on collaboratively. Loop has three elements—Loop components, Loop pages, and Loop workspaces. Components are content blocks that can be included in Outlook emails, calendars, Teams channels, and Loop pages. Loop components can be edited in real-time.

Elements

Components and pages can be overseen using Loop workspaces

Loop pages are individual canvases where people can share and collaborate on components like on a whiteboard. However, components can be edited from other apps like Outlook and Teams and one can insert or share components created outside Loop, too. Loop workspaces are like dashboards where several components and pages can be viewed simultaneously. It will also mention who is editing those items.

USPs

Everyone working on a component need not be added specifically

Thanks to the support for editing from apps outside Loop, everyone doesn't need to be added to a Loop page to collaborate on a component (document). This is a huge advantage over the likes of Google Docs. Microsoft says, "Workspaces make it easy for you to catch up on what everyone is working on, react to others' ideas, or track progress toward shared goals."

Flexibility

Loop is geared to cater to boom in remote work

In a blog post announcing Loop, Microsoft 365 GM Wangui McKelvey said that people want to transition from the confines of using Office to more fulfilling solutions suited for remote work. "New kinds of content, formats, and channels demanded more flexible, powerful, and fluid tools to allow everyone to...collaborate at their own pace. So, Microsoft Office is changing with the times," she said.

Availability

Loop components coming to Teams, Outlook, OneNote this month

Presently, there is no indication about when Microsoft will roll out Loop inside Office apps, although the company has been talking about it for over a year at this point. This month, Loop components will be available on Teams, Outlook, and OneNote. McKelvey said, "We will share more about the availability of the Microsoft Loop app in the upcoming months."