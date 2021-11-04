Netflix Games begins global rollout on Android, iOS version soon

Netflix has finally decided to dip its toes in the videogame streaming industry where it would rival the likes of NVIDIA's GeForce NOW, Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna, and Sony PlayStation Now. Its initial offering has begun rolling out globally on Android with five titles for starters. It plans to bring the games to iOS in the coming months. Here are all the details.

No cost

Netflix Games has no ads, in-app purchases for now

Some games will be playable without an internet connection as well

Following a stint of testing in Poland, Italy, and Spain, Netflix has now begun the global rollout of Netflix Games on Android. The service will be available at no additional cost to existing Netflix subscribers. Another laudable feature is that Netflix Games is completely devoid of ads and in-app purchases, at least for the time being.

Titles

A dedicated tab for games coming to app soon

Netflix Games' first five titles available now are Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up. All these games are accessible via the Play Store right now but Netflix will add a dedicated Games row or tab within its mobile app in the near future. Netflix added that it is working on growing the game library, too.

Details

Games will be playable on all profiles in Netflix account

If you were worried about your friends sharing your Netflix account messing with your in-game progress, your fears might be justified. The streaming giant confirmed users will be able to play multiple games on separate devices, all while connected to the same Netflix account. The titles will, however, be unavailable on kids' profiles and you need your Netflix PIN to start games (if enabled).

Early days

Netflix intends to expand game library, cater to everyone

In a blog post, the company's VP for Game Development Mike Verdu said, "Whether you're craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone." He added that it is early days for the platform.