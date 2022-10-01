Google Pixel 7 series India pre-orders will begin October 6
Google will launch the Pixel 7 series on October 6. The tech giant has now confirmed that the pre-booking for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will start in India from October 6 at 9:30pm onward. Globally, the Pixel 7 will be available in Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass shades, while Pixel 7 Pro will be offered in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel colors.
- In India, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will mark the return of Google-made flagship smartphones. The company had launched Pixel 6a here in July, but skipped Pixel 6 and 5 series.
- Before that, India only got the Pixel 4a as Pixel 4 and 4XL had a limited release due to radar technology restrictions. The last 'premium' range was Pixel 3 series in 2018.
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint reader. The devices will get a full-width metal visor for the rear camera module. The Pixel 7 could bear a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pro model may boast a 120Hz, 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen.
The Pixel 7 may sport a 50MP main shooter with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The Pro model will likely offer a similar setup but with an additional 48MP telephoto snapper. On the front, both may get an 11MP selfie camera.
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be backed by Tensor G2 SoC. They will boot Android 13. The former could get 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. The Pro model may be offered in 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants. The 7 and 7 Pro are tipped to pack 4,700mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, with 30W fast-charging. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.
The Pixel 7 series will be made available for pre-orders in India starting October 6 from 9:30pm. According to a previous tip-off, the Pixel 7 may start at $599 (nearly Rs. 48,700) and the 7 Pro may begin at $899 (roughly Rs. 73,000).