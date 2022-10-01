Technology

Google Pixel 7 series India pre-orders will begin October 6

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 01, 2022, 02:23 pm 2 min read

In India, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro may be made available for purhcase from October 18

Google will launch the Pixel 7 series on October 6. The tech giant has now confirmed that the pre-booking for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will start in India from October 6 at 9:30pm onward. Globally, the Pixel 7 will be available in Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass shades, while Pixel 7 Pro will be offered in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel colors.

In India, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will mark the return of Google-made flagship smartphones. The company had launched Pixel 6a here in July, but skipped Pixel 6 and 5 series.

Before that, India only got the Pixel 4a as Pixel 4 and 4XL had a limited release due to radar technology restrictions. The last 'premium' range was Pixel 3 series in 2018.

Design and display The Pro variant may feature a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint reader. The devices will get a full-width metal visor for the rear camera module. The Pixel 7 could bear a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pro model may boast a 120Hz, 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen.

Information The 7 Pro will like offer 48MP telephoto camera

The Pixel 7 may sport a 50MP main shooter with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The Pro model will likely offer a similar setup but with an additional 48MP telephoto snapper. On the front, both may get an 11MP selfie camera.

Internals The handsets will be powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be backed by Tensor G2 SoC. They will boot Android 13. The former could get 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. The Pro model may be offered in 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants. The 7 and 7 Pro are tipped to pack 4,700mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, with 30W fast-charging. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Information Pixel 7 series: Pricing and availability

The Pixel 7 series will be made available for pre-orders in India starting October 6 from 9:30pm. According to a previous tip-off, the Pixel 7 may start at $599 (nearly Rs. 48,700) and the 7 Pro may begin at $899 (roughly Rs. 73,000).