How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 15?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 15, 2022

Free Fire MAX can be downloaded in India via the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX, a popular multiplayer battle royale game, made its debut in September 2021. In order to eliminate monotony and to keep players engaged, the creators of the game provide additional in-game items on a daily basis. The exclusive in-game collectibles can be purchased using real money or can be accessed for free by using redeemable codes. Here's how.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is currently banned in India.

The in-game supplies include, but are not limited to, diamonds, skins, loot crates, pets, protective gear, weapons, costumes, and royale vouchers.

The game has garnered immense popularity owing to the frequent updates, enhanced graphics, free rewards redemption program, and engaging gameplay.

The codes expire after 12 to 18 hours

Users have to adhere to a few rules in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The 12-digit alphanumeric redeemable codes can only be accessed via the game's official rewards redemption website. The codes expire after a duration of 12-18 hours after release. Players can claim as many codes as they wish but each code can be used only once.

Here are the codes for December 15

These are the codes for today i.e. December 15. Use them to earn free rewards such as skins and weapons. J3ZK-O57Z-2P2P, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, SARG-886A-V5GR. FF7M-UY4M-E6SC.

How to redeem the codes?

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a redeemable code, paste it into the text box and click on "Confirm." Further, select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.