Free Fire MAX codes for February 20: How to redeem

Garena's Free Fire MAX comes with improved visuals, which offer more clarity to the in-game combat scenario. In addition, a rewards redemption program is run on a daily basis, which allows players to get their hands on a variety of exciting prizes for free. Players unwilling to spend real money on collectibles can utilize the redeemable codes to obtain goodies.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX quickly became mainstream after its debut in September 2021, clocking more than 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Despite being limited to Android OS, it seems to be doing quite well in India.

As a result, to show their gratitude, the developers publish redeemable codes on a daily basis allowing players to unlock a variety of in-game rewards.

You can redeem each code just once

When using the Free Fire MAX codes, there are a few basic rules to remember. Players can claim multiple codes in one sitting, but each code can be used by them just once. The codes can only be accessed by players using Indian servers. The 12-digit characters must be redeemed via the rewards redemption page, within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Check out the codes for February 20

The Free Fire MAX codes can help obtain rewards including loot crates, protective gear, royale vouchers, pets, outfits, skins, diamonds, combat equipment, etc. Here are the codes for today i.e., February 20. 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, XUW3-FNK7-AV8N. B3G7-A22T-WDR7, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, X99T-K56X-DJ4X. FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P. GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC.

How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, visit the rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Now, access your account using your registered Google, Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Huawei, or VK login credentials. Enter a code into the text field and click "Confirm." Then press "Ok." With each successful redemption, you can pick up the related reward from the game's notification panel.

If Free Fire MAX isn't your thing, there are other battle royale games that provide a nearly similar experience. BGMI, Apex Legends Mobile, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and New State Mobile are among the titles on the list.