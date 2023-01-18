Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for January 18: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 18, 2023, 09:54 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is only accessible to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer battle royale game. It was released in September 2021 by 111 Dots Studio, a Vietnamese gaming company. What makes the game all the more fascinating is the extensive range of additional in-game items that are provided on a daily basis. These exclusive rewards can be accessed using redeem codes or can be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is currently banned in India. The former, available only on Android, has surpassed 100 million downloads.

The improved graphics, frequent updates, and engaging gameplay have attributed to the game's growing popularity among Indian users.

The additional in-game supplies equip players on the battlefield and propel them to greater leaderboard rankings.

The codes expire 12-18 hours after release

There are a few rules to be followed in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Each player can claim as many codes as they wish to but each code can be redeemed only once. The alphanumeric redeem codes expire 12-18 hours after release. The codes can only be accessed via the official rewards redemption website.

The redeem codes provide access to several rewards

By means of the free redeem codes in Free Fire MAX, players can get a variety of in-game items, such as costumes, skins, diamonds, reward points, protective gear, royale vouchers, pets, weapons, loot crates, and more.

Here are the codes for January 18

Check out the codes for today i.e. January 18. MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55. E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5. XFW4-Z608-82WY, FFDB-GOWP-NHJX, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS, 2FG9-4YCW-9VM. FF11-HHGC-GK3B, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FF11-WFNP-P956. ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD, FF11-DAKX-4WHV, FF10-617K-GUF9, SARG-886A-V5GR. B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF10-GCGX-RNHY, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ. WOJJ-AFV3-TU5E, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a code, paste it into the text box and tap on "Confirm," and then select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.