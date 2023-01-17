Technology

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go, with 5G connectivity, goes official

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go, with 5G connectivity, goes official

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 17, 2023, 07:06 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy Book2 Go 5G offers dual SIM support

Tech giant Samsung has unveiled Galaxy Book2 Go 5G as its latest laptop. As for the highlights, the device offers 5G connectivity, a 14.0-inch IPS LCD screen, a Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The laptop starts at £500 (around Rs. 50,100) for its 4GB/128GB configuration in the UK.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung is actively introducing a range of products ahead of the debut of Galaxy S23 series and Book3 series laptops.

Alongside the ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor, the brand has also expanded its computing range with the Galaxy Book2 Go 5G.

The device offers a lightweight and durable design, 5G capability, good performance, a long-lasting battery, and seamless pairing with other Galaxy devices.

The device offers military-grade durability

The Galaxy Book2 Go 5G offers a MIL-STD-810H-rated body, which makes it reliable for usage in various scenarios. The laptop offers a 180-degree rotatable design, thin bezels, a backlit keyboard, and a trackpad. On the top, it houses an HD webcam. The device sports a 14.0-inch Full-HD IPS LCD screen. It measures 15.5mm in thickness and weighs 1.44kg.

It offers two Type-C ports

For I/O, the Galaxy Book2 Go 5G is equipped with two Type-C ports, a Type-A port, a microSD card slot, and a nano-SIM port. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-FI 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and eSIM support.

A Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 processor powers the laptop

Galaxy Book2 Go 5G is powered by Qualcomm's ARM-based 6nm Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 computing platform, which comes paired with Adreno GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home. It packs a 42.3Wh battery which can be charged using a 45W power adapter. It can be paired seamlessly with other Galaxy ecosystem devices.

Galaxy Book2 Go 5G: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Book2 Go 5G will be up for grabs from January end via Samsung's official stores and partner retail outlets. In the UK, it is priced at £650 (nearly Rs. 65,100) for the 4GB/128GB model and £750 (roughly Rs. 75,150) for the 8GB/256GB variant. There's also a Wi-Fi-only model which is priced at £500 (around Rs. 50,100) for its sole 4GB/128GB configuration.