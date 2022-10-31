iPad (10th generation) v/s Samsung Tab S8: Which is better?
Apple's iPad (10th generation) is now up for grabs in India. It has revamped looks, a bigger screen, upgraded rear camera, and a better processor. On the Android side of things, there is the already-released Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. The new iPad is a strong rival to Tab S8 in the mid-budget segment. But is it better? Let's find out.
The iPad (10th generation) features a rectangular screen with symmetrical bezels, curved corners, a Touch ID sensor, and an aluminum frame and back panel. On the front, it gets a landscape-oriented selfie camera and scratch-resistant glass protection. The Galaxy Tab S8 has a similar rectangular display with slim bezels, a centrally-aligned (horizontal) front camera, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
The iPad (10th generation) sports a 10.9-inch QHD+ (1640x2360 pixels) Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 500-nits of peak brightness, nearly 264ppi pixel density, and 80.5% screen-to-body ratio. The Galaxy Tab S8 bears an 11.0-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) TFT LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480-nits of maximum brightness, nearly 274ppi pixel density, and 83.6% screen-to-body ratio.
On the rear, Apple iPad (10th generation) packs a single 12MP (f/1.8) snapper with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it has a 12MP (f/2.4) 122-degree ultra-wide camera. The Galaxy Tab S8 sports dual rear cameras, including a 13MP (f/2.0) main sensor, and a 6MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, paired with an LED. Up front, it has a 12MP (f/2.4) 120-degree ultra-wide sensor.
Apple's iPad (10th generation) is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and a 28.6Wh battery with 20W charging. The Galaxy Tab S8 houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.
The iPad (10th generation) is offered in Blue, Pink Silver, and Yellow colorways. It starts at Rs. 44,900 (Wi-Fi-only) and Rs. 59,900 (Wi-Fi+Cellular) for its base 4GB/64GB model. The Galaxy Tab S8 is available in Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold shades. In India, it is priced at Rs. 50,999 (Wi-Fi) and Rs. 65,999 (Wi-Fi+Cellular) for its sole 8GB/128GB configuration.
If you're in the Apple ecosystem, the iPad (10th generation) is a better option. But looking at the list of specifications, you are getting a better deal with Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8. With just a difference of nearly Rs. 6,000, you are getting a high refresh rate display, better rear camera setup, more RAM and storage, a capable processor, and faster charging.