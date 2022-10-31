Technology

iPad (10th generation) v/s Samsung Tab S8: Which is better?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 31, 2022, 03:27 pm 3 min read

The iPad (10th generation) and Galaxy Tab S8 have support for stylus pen

Apple's iPad (10th generation) is now up for grabs in India. It has revamped looks, a bigger screen, upgraded rear camera, and a better processor. On the Android side of things, there is the already-released Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. The new iPad is a strong rival to Tab S8 in the mid-budget segment. But is it better? Let's find out.

Design The iPad (10th generation) has an aluminum back panel

The iPad (10th generation) features a rectangular screen with symmetrical bezels, curved corners, a Touch ID sensor, and an aluminum frame and back panel. On the front, it gets a landscape-oriented selfie camera and scratch-resistant glass protection. The Galaxy Tab S8 has a similar rectangular display with slim bezels, a centrally-aligned (horizontal) front camera, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Display The Galaxy Tab S8 gets a 120Hz refresh rate

The iPad (10th generation) sports a 10.9-inch QHD+ (1640x2360 pixels) Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 500-nits of peak brightness, nearly 264ppi pixel density, and 80.5% screen-to-body ratio. The Galaxy Tab S8 bears an 11.0-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) TFT LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480-nits of maximum brightness, nearly 274ppi pixel density, and 83.6% screen-to-body ratio.

Cameras Samsung's tablet flaunts dual rear cameras

On the rear, Apple iPad (10th generation) packs a single 12MP (f/1.8) snapper with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it has a 12MP (f/2.4) 122-degree ultra-wide camera. The Galaxy Tab S8 sports dual rear cameras, including a 13MP (f/2.0) main sensor, and a 6MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, paired with an LED. Up front, it has a 12MP (f/2.4) 120-degree ultra-wide sensor.

Internals The iPad (10th generation) offers up to 256GB of storage

Apple's iPad (10th generation) is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and a 28.6Wh battery with 20W charging. The Galaxy Tab S8 houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.

Pocket-pinch iPad (10th generation) v/s Galaxy Tab S8: Pricing and availability

The iPad (10th generation) is offered in Blue, Pink Silver, and Yellow colorways. It starts at Rs. 44,900 (Wi-Fi-only) and Rs. 59,900 (Wi-Fi+Cellular) for its base 4GB/64GB model. The Galaxy Tab S8 is available in Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold shades. In India, it is priced at Rs. 50,999 (Wi-Fi) and Rs. 65,999 (Wi-Fi+Cellular) for its sole 8GB/128GB configuration.

Conclusion Apple iPad (10th-generation) v/s Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Verdict

If you're in the Apple ecosystem, the iPad (10th generation) is a better option. But looking at the list of specifications, you are getting a better deal with Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8. With just a difference of nearly Rs. 6,000, you are getting a high refresh rate display, better rear camera setup, more RAM and storage, a capable processor, and faster charging.