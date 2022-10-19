Technology

iPad (10th generation) debuts with revamped design, A14 Bionic processor

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 19, 2022, 02:47 pm 2 min read

iPad (10th generation) will go on sale on October 28 (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple has launched the iPad (10th generation) in India. It starts at Rs. 44,900 for the 64GB Wi-Fi-only model. As for the highlights, it features a Liquid Retina display, an A14 Bionic processor, and a 12MP selfie camera. The new iPad is available in four colors and two storage configurations. Pre-bookings are now open and it will go on sale from October 28 onward.

The all-new iPad (10th generation) comes with a stylish design, a larger screen, an improved rear camera, and "all-day battery life."

Its most prominent upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the A14 Bionic processor.

The aforementioned improvements in features and specifications are factors that strengthen the iPad's presence in the mid-range segment of tablets.

Design and display The device flaunts a 10.9-inch screen

The iPad (10th generation) features a conventional rectangular screen with symmetrical bezels, rounded corners, a Touch ID sensor, and a landscape-oriented front camera. The device bears a 10.9-inch (2360x1640 pixels) IPS Liquid Retina screen with 500 nits of peak brightness, a 264-pixel density, and True Tone technology. It supports Apple Pencil (1st generation) and comes in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow shades.

Information It sports a 12MP rear camera

The iPad (10th generation) is equipped with a single 12MP (f/1.8) snapper at the rear. Up front, it flaunts a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide shooter with Smart HDR3 support for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals It is powered by an A14 Bionic chip

The iPad (10th generation) is fueled by an A14 Bionic chip, paired with up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs on iPadOS 16 and packs a 28.6Wh battery with 20W charging. It supports up to 10 hours of web browsing on Wi-Fi (nine hours while using 5G). Connectivity options include nano-SIM (in LTE models), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Information iPad (10th generation): Pricing and availability

In India, the iPad (10th generation) starts at Rs. 44,900 for the 64GB Wi-Fi-only model and goes up to Rs. 59,900 for the 256GB Wi-Fi+Cellular variant. It will be up for grabs from October 28 onward.