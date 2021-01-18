OPPO has launched its Reno5 Pro 5G handset in India. It comes in Astral Blue and Starry Black colors. It has a "3D Borderless Sense" screen, houses a quad camera setup, draws power from a Dimensity 1000+ chipset, and packs a 4,350mAh battery with fast-charging support. The company has also launched its Enco X wireless earbuds with a 25-hour battery life. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G: At a glance

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G sports an aluminium-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. It has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch-sampling rate. It is up for grabs in Astral Blue and Starry Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 4,350mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It offers support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a Type-C port, GPS, and 5G network.

Features Meanwhile, here's a look at the OPPO Enco X

Separately, the IP54-rated OPPO Enco X truly wireless earbuds come in two colors, black and white. They have a dual-microphone system that enables active noise cancellation. It offers four different settings- Max Noise Cancellation, Noise Cancellation, Transparency, Noise Cancellation Off, and supports Bluetooth 5.2. A Type-C charging port and Lithium-ion batteries (44mAh for earphones, and 535mAh for charging case) are also present.

Information What about the pricing?