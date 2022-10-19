Technology

HondaJet Elite II aircraft can land itself in an emergency

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 19, 2022, 01:15 pm 2 min read

HondaJet Elite II costs $6.95 million (around Rs. 57.2 crore) (Photo credit: Honda Aircraft Company)

Honda Aircraft Company has revealed its HondaJet Elite II very light jet that can land by itself in case of emergencies. As for the highlights, the aircraft has a stylish design and offers a redesigned cabin, a longer range, and more tech-based features, including Autothrottle. It runs on the GE Honda HF120 jet engines and costs $6.95 million (around Rs. 57.2 crore).

Context Why does this story matter?

The HondaJet Elite II is the newest iteration of Honda's aircraft, featuring more automation and augmentation. It can also fly farther than before.

The plane pushes the "boundaries of its category on all fronts of performance, comfort, and style," according to the company.

We can expect the world's elites to quickly snag all available units of this luxury carrier in the air.

Design Automated ground spoilers aid in slowing down during landing

The HondaJet Elite II has black paintwork with red stripes, a carbon composite fuselage, natural laminar flow technology on the nose and wings, and an over-the-wing engine mount configuration. It gets automated ground spoilers that drag during landing/rejected take-offs to aid in slowing down. The aircraft has a maximum flight range of 1,547 nautical miles (2,865km) and can carry a weight of 5,035kg.

Interiors An enclosed lavatory and leather seats are available inside

The HondaJet Elite II has a premium cabin, featuring Onyx/Steel color schemes, plank hardwood floor patterns, and crew seats with an extra 3.0-inches of legroom. Contoured leather seats with a swiveling function for the passengers and a fully-enclosed lavatory with ceiling lights are also available. The interior LED lighting with a soft indigo nighttime setting ensures a holistic experience for the occupants.

Performance It has a max cruising speed of 782km/h

HondaJet Elite II gets Garmin Autoland which activates during emergencies to autonomously control/land the aircraft, and an Autothrottle system that adjusts power management based on flight characteristics. Automated Anti-Ice, Lighting, and Pressurization Systems, Stabilized Approach, as well as an Advanced Steering and Augmentation System (ASAS) for the pilots' convenience are also available. The aircraft has a max cruising speed of 422 knots (782km/h).

Information HondaJet Elite II: Pricing and availability

In the US, the HondaJet Elite II aircraft sports a price figure of $6.95 million (around Rs. 57.2 crore). The company has not announced whether certain units of the plane will be available in India.