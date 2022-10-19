Technology

iPad Pro with M2 processor goes official: Check prices, features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 19, 2022, 10:36 am 2 min read

iPad Pro (2022) will go on sale on October 26 (Photo credit: Apple)

Cupertino tech giant Apple has launched its iPad Pro (2022) in India and other markets. Its prices start at Rs. 81,900 for the 11.0-inch Wi-Fi model. As for the highlights, the device gets a 120Hz Liquid Retina display, the brand's new-generation M2 processor, a 12MP selfie snapper, and up to 2TB of storage. The bookings are open and sales will commence on October 26.

Why does this story matter?

Apple's new-generation iPad Pro offers superfast wireless connectivity, the company's most powerful processor, improved cameras, and a unique Apple Pencil hover experience.

The device ships with iPadOS 16, which introduces powerful productivity features like Stage Manager and Reference Mode to elevate user satisfaction.

Once it goes on sale, the competition in the premium tablet segment will be raised.

Design and display It can recognize Apple Pencil hovering over the display

iPad Pro (2022) has an 11.0-inch (1688x2388 pixels) Liquid Retina display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. A 12.9-inch model with a 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED screen (2048x2732 pixels) is also available. Both panels support True Tone and P3 wide color gamut reproduction. The device can detect Apple Pencil hovering up to 12mm above the screen. This allows for more precise sketching.

Cameras It gets a dual rear camera setup

On the rear, the iPad Pro (2022) gets a 12MP (f/1.8) wide-angle camera and a 10MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle snapper, along with a LiDAR scanner. For selfies, there is a 12MP (f/2.4) front-facing lens with Center Stage support. ProRes video capturing is possible for the first time on an iPad, and video processing is up to 3X faster than its predecessor.

Internals It runs on iPadOS 16

iPad Pro (2022) is backed by an M2 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of unified memory, and up to 2TB of storage. It runs on iPadOS 16 and packs a 40.88Wh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G connectivity, Face ID, and Thunderbolt 4 ports. A four-speaker setup and five microphones are also available.

Costs iPad Pro (2022): Pricing and availability

The 11.0-inch iPad Pro (2022) begins at Rs. 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs. 96,900 for the Wi-Fi+Cellular variant. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs. 1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi unit and Rs. 1,27,900 for the Wi-Fi+Cellular trim. They are available in Silver and Space Gray shades and come in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage configurations.