Samsung Galaxy S23 series will boast massive performance gains

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 28, 2022, 05:34 pm 3 min read

Samsung is prepping for the Galaxy S23 series, which is rumored to be announced on February 1, 2023. As is customary with the brand's new products, not much remains a secret for long. A great number of leaks have been hitting us for a while now. Now, Twitter user Ahmed Qwaider has revealed performance improvements on the S23 series over the previous line-up.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung is reportedly using a slightly overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the S23 series. The gains are likely because of this new chip, which is going to power the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra.

Previously, Samsung had heavily relied on in-house Exynos chipsets for its S-series models but the decision to use Qualcomm's top-tier processor will help in better performance.

Galaxy S23 series will get 60% gains in AI-related tasks

In comparison to the Galaxy S22 series, Qwaider has revealed that the upcoming S23 line-up will score a 36% increase in terms of overall performance. Additionally, the series will bear 48% gains in graphics rendering and boast a solid 60% improvement in completing Artificial Intelligence-related tasks. These enhancements will be witnessed due to the presence of a slightly overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The processor will reduce battery consumption

Everything to know about the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

The custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is built using TSMC's 4nm N4P process. The chipset is said to use a prime Cortex-X3 core running at 3.3GHz (with two regular ones at 3.2GHz), two Cortex-A715 as well as Cortex-A710 performance cores clocked at 2.8GHz, and three efficient Cortex-A510 cores ticking at 2.0GHz. It'll also reportedly use Samsung's improved thermal solutions designed for Galaxy S23 series.

Galaxy S23 series: Expected specifications

The Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra will get a top-centered punch-hole and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The S23 and S23+ may sport 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screens, respectively. The S23 Ultra could offer a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with 2,200-nits peak brightness and 2,200Hz PWM Dimming. All three handsets may offer a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The line-up may offer a 12MP front-facing camera

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ could pack a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The S23 Ultra may boast a 200MP ISOCELL HPX main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and 10MP telephoto and folded zoom lenses with 3x and 10x zoom, respectively. All three handsets may offer a 12MP camera on the front.

LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage is expected

As mentioned before, the Galaxy S23 series will house a slightly overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The devices should come paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The S23 and S23+ may offer 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh batteries, respectively. The S23 Ultra could get a 5,000mAh battery. On the connectivity end, the handsets should include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.