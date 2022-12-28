Technology

POCO C50 to be launched on January 3: Check specifications

POCO C50 to be launched on January 3: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 28, 2022, 03:24 pm 2 min read

The POCO C50 may be priced under Rs. 12,000 in India (Representative image)

POCO is gearing up for the launch of a new budget smartphone in India, dubbed POCO C50. According to 91mobiles, it'll be introduced on January 3, 2023. The handset is likely to bear run-of-the-mill features. It is expected to house an entry-level chipset from MediaTek or JLQ. JLQ is a new player in the market, focused on manufacturing SoCs for Android-based handsets and tablets.

Why does this story matter?

POCO barely introduces C-series smartphones in India. The C40 model, which was launched globally in June 2022, was also withheld from Indian customers.

The brand previously confirmed that the C50 will arrive here in November, but it was postponed.

The C50 will be the third phone in the line-up to launch after C31 and C3, which have recorded good sales in the nation.

Corning's Gorilla Glass protection is expected on the device

The POCO C50 is expected to bear a nearly similar design as the C40 model. It is likely to get a waterdrop notch. On the rear, it could get a full-width camera bump, which may also house a fingerprint reader. The device may flaunt an HD+ LCD screen with Corning's Gorilla Glass protection. It should arrive in three color variants, including POCO Yellow.

POCO C50 may offer a dual rear camera setup

The camera details of the POCO C50 are unclear as of now. However, the device may include a dual rear camera arrangement with an LED flash. On the front, it should offer a single camera.

A MediaTek or JLQ chipset may power the phone

The POCO C50 is likely to be powered by either an entry-level MediaTek processor or a JLQ-branded chipset. It may come paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The device is also expected to offer 1TB of expandable storage. It could boot Android 12-based MIUI. Under the hood, it may pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

POCO C50: Availability

The price and availability details of the POCO C50 in India will be revealed on its launch day. The device is likely to be introduced in the budget category, where it will compete with some Samsung, Realme, and Infinix models.