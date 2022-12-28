Technology

Flipkart's Year-End sale: Best deals on popular smartphones in 2022

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 28, 2022, 02:18 pm 4 min read

Flipkart's Year-End sale is live. It's that time of the year when buyers can avail great exchange benefits and bank discounts on the most popular smartphones of 2022. The offers apply to a long list of offerings including the iPhone 12 Mini, Nothing Phone (1), POCO X4 Pro, Redmi Note 11 SE, and Xiaomi 11i. Read on to know more about the deals.

Redmi Note 11 SE: Available at Rs. 10,999

The Redmi Note 11 SE offers an IP53-rated body, a centrally-aligned punch-hole, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device packs a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 1,100-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast-charging.

The Redmi Note 11 SE gets a quad rear camera arrangement, which includes a 64MP (f/1.9) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) 118-degree ultra-wide camera, and 2MP (f/2.4) depth and portrait sensors. For selfies and video calls, it offers a 13MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

POCO X4 Pro: Begins at Rs. 14,499

The POCO X4 Pro sports a top-centered punch-hole, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and IP53-rated protection. The handset boasts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is fueled by a Snapdragon 695 processor, with up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging.

The POCO X4 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup, which is headlined by a 64MP (f/1.8) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) 118-degree ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.45) camera for selfies.

Xiaomi 11i: Retailing at Rs. 22,999

The Xiaomi 11i sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It enjoys IP53-rated water protection. The handset has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and 1,200-nits peak brightness. It is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, which comes paired with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,160mAh battery with 67W fast-charging.

The Xiaomi 11i's triple rear camera setup includes a 108MP (f/1.89) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.

Nothing Phone (1): Available at Rs. 25,999

Nothing Phone (1) sports a left-aligned punch-hole, aluminum frame, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device gets a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1,200-nits peak brightness. It packs a custom Snapdragon 778G+ processor, with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired charging.

On the rear, the Nothing Phone (1) flaunts a transparent panel with customizable LED strips. It also gets a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) primary rear camera along with a 50MP (f/2.2) 114-degree ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, the handset offers a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

iPhone 12 Mini: Starts at Rs. 37,990

The iPhone 12 Mini gets a wide-notch for Face ID setup, an aluminum frame, a ceramic shield, and IP68-rated protection. The handset sports a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and 1,200-nits peak brightness. It houses an A14 Bionic chip, with 4GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 2,227mAh battery.

The iPhone 12 Mini is equipped with dual rear cameras, that include a 12MP (f/1.6, OIS) main snapper and a 12MP (f/2.4) 120-degree ultra-wide lens. On the front, it features a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.