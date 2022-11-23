Technology

Vivo X90 Pro+ debuts with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

Written by Sanjana Shankar Edited by Mudit Dube Nov 23, 2022, 12:23 pm 2 min read

Vivo X90 series get Zeiss-branded cameras (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has launched its latest flagship smartphone range in China. The X90 series includes three models with the X90+ sitting at the top as the world's first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset announced last week. The X90 and X90 Pro are also capable offerings, boasting MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 SoC. The trio boasts a 120Hz OLED screen, ZEISS-branded cameras, and Android 13.

Why does this story matter?



Compared to the previous Vivo X80 series of smartphones, the latest line-up has received a list of upgrades, not limited to just the new processors.

All three handsets—the X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+—come with improved cameras thanks to ZEISS optics and the company's V2 chip for image processing.

The Pro+ model has also beaten Samsung's S23 series by getting the newest Snapdragon SoC.

The smartphones feature 120Hz displays

The Vivo X90 series sports a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The X90 and X90 Pro feature a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display while the X90 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,440, 3,200 pixels) E6 AMOLED display. All three provide a 120Hz refresh rate.

All three smartphones offer a 32MP selfie shooter

On the rear, the X90 has a 50MP main camera and two 12MP shooters for portrait and ultra-wide shots. The X90 Pro swaps the 12MP portrait camera with a 50MP secondary shooter. The X90 Pro+ variant gets a 50MP main snapper, a 50MP secondary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera. For selfies, the handsets have a 32MP camera.

Vivo X90 series runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3

The X90 and X90 Pro get MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 SoC, while X90 Pro+ packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The handsets boot Android 13 and come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The X90 and X90 Pro house a 4,810mAh and 4,870mAh battery, with 120W fast-charging, while X90 Pro+ has a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast-charging.

Vivo X90 series: Pricing and availability

The base 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB models of X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+ are priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,300), CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs. 57,000), and CNY 6,499 (around Rs. 74,300), respectively. The handsets are only available in China, at least for now.