Technology

New OnePlus 11 leak reveals ceramic body, RAM, storage details

New OnePlus 11 leak reveals ceramic body, RAM, storage details

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 19, 2022, 06:40 pm 2 min read

OnePlus 11 may feature a Hasselblad-branded rear camera setup (Representative image) (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @Smartprix)

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its 11-series of smartphones, which has been confirmed to house Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. And now, Digital Chat Station has shared some details about the OnePlus 11, but hasn't revealed anything about the "Pro" model. According to the tip-off, the vanilla OnePlus 11 will get a ceramic body, 16GB of RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage.

Why does this story matter?

It appears that OnePlus is moving upmarket: the brand's upcoming device will emphasize on a high-quality build and performance.

The OnePlus 11, which is said to have a ceramic body, is also touted to be built on a metal frame. The combination will give the device a distinctive look and upscale feel.

Remember the brand previously used ceramics on OnePlus X Limited Edition, too?

The device is said to get a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The OnePlus 11 will reportedly sport a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, an in-display fingerprint reader, slim bezels, a curved display, and a metal frame. On the rear, it is tipped to get a ceramic panel along with a triple camera setup. According to the previous tip-off by DCS, the device will get a QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED panel, which may support a 120Hz refresh rate.

It may sport a 48MP IMX581 ultra-wide camera

The OnePlus 11 is expected to feature a Hasselblad-engineered triple camera arrangement with a 50MP IMX890 primary snapper, 48MP IMX581 ultra-wide sensor, and 32MP IMX709 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it will have a single camera for selfies and video calls.

The device could get up to 16GB of RAM

The OnePlus 11 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which may come paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The phone shall boot Android 13-based OxygenOS and would likely pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. Connectivity options should include 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus 11: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the OnePlus 11 will be announced at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen in January 2023 in China, followed by a global launch in March or April.