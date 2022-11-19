Technology

Steam Deck gaming console to arrive in India soon

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 19, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

Steam Deck can be connected to an external monitor to enjoy up to 8K gameplay at 60Hz (Photo credit: Valve Corporation)

Valve Corporation's Steam Deck gaming console will arrive in India via the gray market soon, industry analyst Rishi Alwani has claimed. As per the tip-off, the console will be offered in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants, bearing a price tag of Rs. 62,500, Rs. 77,000, and Rs. 90,000, respectively. Alwani believes that the prices may drop further when the stocks become more readily available.

Why does this story matter?

Steam Deck broke the cover back in February. The handheld gaming console is now available in many regions across the world, including the US, the EU, and Canada.

Following the launch in select international markets, the device is now heading to India.

Alwani anticipates that the console will also be offered by parallel importers, giving consumers more options to find the cheapest pricing.

Steam Deck sports a 7.0-inch HD touchscreen

Steam Deck is a portable gaming device with mounted controls, including two trackpads with haptic feedback, dual speakers, thumbsticks with capacitive touch, microphones, and more, on the go. It is equipped with a 7.0-inch HD (800x1280 pixels) IPS touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of typical brightness, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, it measures 49mm in thickness and weighs around 669g.

The console packs 16GB of RAM

Steam Deck is fueled by an AMD Zen 2-based APU processor and an RDNA 2-based GPU. The device boots Arch-based SteamOS 3.0. It comes paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB NVMe SSD storage. Also, it supports expandable storage via a microSD card. The handheld gaming console packs a 40Wh battery, which lasts up to eight hours and supports 45W fast charging.

It offers support for Wi-Fi 5

On the connectivity end, Steam Deck gets a Type-C (USB 3.2) port, a DisplayPort 1.4, a microSD reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity options on the console include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Steam Deck: Pricing and availability

Valve may soon introduce the Steam Deck in India via the gray market route. As mentioned above, the device is tipped to cost Rs. 62,500, Rs. 77,000, and Rs. 90,000 for its 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants, respectively. However, its pricing may reduce, depending upon its availability. Customers are advised to wait for official channels to introduce the device in India.