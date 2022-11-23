Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for November 23

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for November 23

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 23, 2022, 10:03 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is accessible only via Android devices in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game. In order to eliminate monotony, the creators of the game provide additional in-game items on a daily basis. These bonuses can be accessed via free redeemable codes or can be purchased using real money. The exclusive collectibles include diamonds, skin, protective gear, pets, costumes, loot crates, and royale vouchers.

Why does this story matter?

Vietnam-based 111 Dots Studio quickly rose to fame after the release of Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, which is a more enhanced version of the former.

Better graphics, free rewards redemption program, engaging gameplay, and frequent updates have attributed to the growing popularity of Free Fire MAX.

The additional in-game supplies equip players on the battlefield and propel them to better rankings.

The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers

There are a few ground rules in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers. Users can claim as many codes as they wish to but each code is valid only once. The 12-digit codes automatically expire after 12-18 hours. The codes can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website.

Check out the codes for November 23

The codes for today i.e. November 23 are listed below U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, PCNF-5CQB-AJLK, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P. GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC. WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, SARG-886A-V5GR, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G. ZZAT-XB24-QES8, FFIC-33NT-EUKA.

How to redeem the alphanumeric codes?

Head to the game's redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter any of the codes in the text box and click "Confirm." You will be notified of a successful or failed redemption. The rewards will be delivered to the in-game mailbox within 24 hours of a successful redemption.