Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 unwrapped: Features you can't miss out

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 unwrapped: Features you can't miss out

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 29, 2022, 05:10 am 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 comes with an S-pen (Photo credit: Samsung)

When we talk about foldable smartphones, Samsung is the first name that comes to our minds. The Galaxy Z Fold4 takes the notch higher with astonishing features that are valuable for professional and personal purposes. And the icing on the cake is that the foldable comes with a durable, sleek, and revamped hinge design that eliminates all worries pertaining to creases and cracks.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 holds out exotic features for the exorbitant price-tag that it carries.

Multi-tasking, superior camera quality in low-light conditions, and bankable battery life are just some of the characteristics of this new foldable.

It nails all aspects when it comes to design, software, and hardware. This one is a definite winner and is a great high-end smartphone.

Camera The foldable captures vivid pictures even in low light conditions

Picture-perfect quality is now ensured with the new 3X optical zoom and 30X space zoom features. Samsung has introduced a revolutionary 'Nightography' feature which tunes the 50MP ultra-wide primary snapper according to low-light conditions. To add to it, the advanced OIS and VDIS systems cut out background noises while recording videos. The smartphone functions seamlessly to provide blur-free, high-resolution images and videos.

Display The smartphone flaunts an impressive display

The 6.2-inch cover screen effortlessly unfolds to a crease-less 7.6-inch primary display with the help of a re-designed hinge. The flawless main display with 120Hz refresh rate and Infinity Flex feature is backed by a powerful processor and solid battery to furnish a smooth gaming experience. Furthermore, the Dolby Atmos support alongside the impressively large display is successful in alluring users to continue binge-watching.

Multitasking Galaxy Z Fold4 provides an efficient task manager

The Multi-window mode makes it easier to view different apps in a split-screen view. Users will be able to work on two different apps simultaneously. Now, this might prove useful while trying to copy-paste between files, compare prices during online shopping, switch between social-media apps, clear out the mailbox while watching your favorite show, or even simply read two different documents.

Information The device comes with a handy S-pen

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is equipped with a sleek S-Pen. This stylus is lightweight and easy to use. It allows one to ditch the conventional touch-control and offers a convenient method to jot down notes, highlight text, or simply toggle between different apps.