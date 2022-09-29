Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 unwrapped: Features you can't miss out
When we talk about foldable smartphones, Samsung is the first name that comes to our minds. The Galaxy Z Fold4 takes the notch higher with astonishing features that are valuable for professional and personal purposes. And the icing on the cake is that the foldable comes with a durable, sleek, and revamped hinge design that eliminates all worries pertaining to creases and cracks.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 holds out exotic features for the exorbitant price-tag that it carries.
- Multi-tasking, superior camera quality in low-light conditions, and bankable battery life are just some of the characteristics of this new foldable.
- It nails all aspects when it comes to design, software, and hardware. This one is a definite winner and is a great high-end smartphone.
Picture-perfect quality is now ensured with the new 3X optical zoom and 30X space zoom features. Samsung has introduced a revolutionary 'Nightography' feature which tunes the 50MP ultra-wide primary snapper according to low-light conditions. To add to it, the advanced OIS and VDIS systems cut out background noises while recording videos. The smartphone functions seamlessly to provide blur-free, high-resolution images and videos.
The 6.2-inch cover screen effortlessly unfolds to a crease-less 7.6-inch primary display with the help of a re-designed hinge. The flawless main display with 120Hz refresh rate and Infinity Flex feature is backed by a powerful processor and solid battery to furnish a smooth gaming experience. Furthermore, the Dolby Atmos support alongside the impressively large display is successful in alluring users to continue binge-watching.
The Multi-window mode makes it easier to view different apps in a split-screen view. Users will be able to work on two different apps simultaneously. Now, this might prove useful while trying to copy-paste between files, compare prices during online shopping, switch between social-media apps, clear out the mailbox while watching your favorite show, or even simply read two different documents.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is equipped with a sleek S-Pen. This stylus is lightweight and easy to use. It allows one to ditch the conventional touch-control and offers a convenient method to jot down notes, highlight text, or simply toggle between different apps.