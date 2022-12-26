Technology

Here's everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 26, 2022, 05:45 pm 3 min read

The Galaxy S23 series will boot Android 13-based One UI 5 (Photo credit: /LEAKS)

Samsung is all set for the launch of the Galaxy S23 series next year. The line-up will include the standard S23, S23+, and top-tier S23 Ultra models. The handsets will reportedly arrive on February 1, 2023. And as their launch inches closer, a great number of tip-offs and leaks have started to surface. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series.

Galaxy S23 Ultra will have squarish corners

Going by the promotional images leaked by 91mobiles, the Galaxy S23 series will feature a similar design as the S22 line-up, with a top-centered punch-hole, an aluminum frame, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The leak also reveals the signature color variant for each model. The S23 and S23+ trims will sport Pink, whereas the S23 Ultra will feature Green as its signature color.

Ross Young hints at four colorways for each model

The devices may get Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ may flaunt 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screens, respectively. The S23 Ultra could get a 6.8-inch QHD+ display. The handsets are likely to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The S23 Ultra is rumored to break records for brightness. The phone will reportedly feature a peak brightness of 2,200-nits and 2,200Hz PWM Dimming.

Galaxy S23 Ultra will have thinner bezels than S22 Ultra

The S23 Ultra may offer a 200MP primary camera

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ could house a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. However, the S23 Ultra may include a 200MP (OIS) ISOCELL HPX main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and 10MP telephoto and folded zoom cameras with 3x and 10x zoom, respectively. Up front, the handsets may feature a 12MP selfie shooter.

The line-up will use overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

The Galaxy S23 series will pack an overclocked version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The range may start at 8GB/128GB for the S23 and go up to 16GB/1TB for S23 Ultra. The S23 and S23+ are tipped to pack 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh batteries, respectively. Tipster @Ice Universe hints at a 5,000mAh battery for S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 series may launch on February 1, 2023

As per a fresh tip-off by @OnLeaks and @Ice Universe, Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S23 series on February 1, 2023, at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The pricing details will be revealed upon launch. In India, the line-up may start at Rs. 70,000.