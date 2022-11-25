Technology

Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 25, 2022, 12:18 pm 3 min read

The S23 Ultra could house a 200MP main camera (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @Smartprix)

Samsung is preparing for the launch of its Galaxy S23 series sometime in early next year. And as we approach 2023, the top-end S23 Ultra has now become the subject of numerous rumors and leaks. As per the fresh tip-offs, the device is expected to get satellite communication capabilities and a peak brightness of 2,200-nits or more. Here's everything we know about the device.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series is tipped to get iterative upgrades. But based on the rumors and leaks, it seems like the top-tier S23 Ultra is getting major enhancements in comparison to the critically acclaimed S22 Ultra.

With the brightest smartphone display, a 200MP ISOCELL HPX camera, Qualcomm's latest top-of-the-line SoC, and satellite connectivity, the S23 Ultra will be a hard-to-beat flagship opponent.

A peak brightness of 2,200-nits or higher is expected

Based on the renders shared by Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), the Galaxy S23 Ultra may retain its predecessor's design. The device may get a top-centered punch-hole selfie camera, curved edges, an aluminum frame, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It could sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. A new leak from @RGcloudS suggests a peak brightness of 2,200-nits or higher.

The device may get a 200MP ISOCELL HPX main sensor

The Galaxy S23 Ultra may offer quad rear cameras, including a 200MP (OIS) primary lens with ISOCELL HPX sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 10MP folded zoom camera. On the front, it may get a 10MP or 12MP selfie shooter. A recent report revealed that China's Sunny Optical Technology will provide both folded zoom and ultra-wide modules.

It may boast LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to house an over-clocked version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which may come paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast wired, wireless, and reverse wireless charging support. It is likely to boot Android 13-based One UI 5.0.

The S23 Ultra is rumored to offer satellite communication

According to the Korean media house ET News, Samsung is gearing up to compete with the likes of Apple and Huawei in the satellite communication phone market. The brand is possibly working with Iridium (a satellite communications company) to bring satellite connectivity to the Galaxy S23 series. Iridium has 66 low-orbit communication satellites, which offer voice and data services.